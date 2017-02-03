Russian envoy praises Dhaka's anti-terror efforts
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Ignatov has said his country is happy to note that the authorities of Bangladesh are actively dealing with the threat of terrorism. Responding to a question, the envoy said Russia has "the necessary legal basis to develop cooperation with Bangladesh in this sphere and assist it in fighting terror".
