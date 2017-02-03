Rohingya face 'campaign of terror' in Myanmar, UN finds

In this Dec. 2, 2016, photo, Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar watch a television program about them being played on a mobile phone inside a tea stall, at an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh are worried about a government proposal to relocate them to a low-lying island deemed not ready for people to live there.

