Road accident kills over dozen in Bangladesh

14 hrs ago

Over a dozen people were killed when a bus collided with a van carrying gas cylinders in Bangladesh's Faridpur District, Sputnik reported. The accident occurred on Friday night on Dhaka-Khulna Highway, killing at least 13 and wounding over a dozen others, the Prothom Alo daily newspaper said.

Chicago, IL

