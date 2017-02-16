Rivalry led to the shooting

Rivalry led to the shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Daily Star

Chhatra League leader Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan was shot inside the political office of ruling Awami League lawmaker Golam Dastagir Gazi over establishing supremacy and land dispute in Narayanganj's Rupganj, police said after preliminary investigation. "We have arrested an assistant personal secretary of the MP and collected some CCTV footage of the incident," Shiblee Noman, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,927,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC