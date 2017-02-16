Rivalry led to the shooting

Chhatra League leader Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan was shot inside the political office of ruling Awami League lawmaker Golam Dastagir Gazi over establishing supremacy and land dispute in Narayanganj's Rupganj, police said after preliminary investigation. "We have arrested an assistant personal secretary of the MP and collected some CCTV footage of the incident," Shiblee Noman, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.