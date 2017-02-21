Rising attacks on troopers at border:...

Rising attacks on troopers at border: BSF chief

Indian Border Security Force Director General KK Sharma today expressed concerns over the "rising attacks on border troopers" at Bangladesh border. As a reason, he pointed at BSF's strategy to "use non-lethal weapons" at the border while speaking during the five-day conference of the two border guards in Dhaka.

Chicago, IL

