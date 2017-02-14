Rehabilitate landless Santals, Dhaka ...

Rehabilitate landless Santals, Dhaka HC tells Bangladesh government

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb.15 : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh and concerned district authorities have been ordered by the Dhaka High Court to take immediate steps to rehabilitate the Santhal communities of Gaibandha and Gobidaganj, months after they were reportedly subjected to police brutality. Seeking to know what steps have been taken to rehabilitate these evicted Santal communities, the high court, according to the Daily Star, said it expected a reply within a fortnight.

