RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) to present at investor conference
RAK Ceramics, one of the largest ceramics' brands in the world, announced today that RAK Ceramics will be presenting at an investor conference this week. The 2017 'South Asia Investor Conference' runs from 28th February - 2nd March, 2017 at the Ritz Carlton Dubai, DIFC.
