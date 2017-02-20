Rajib Murder Planner: He was into militancy in Malaysia also
Redwanul Azad Rana, a key militant of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team , who fled from Bangladesh to avert arrest over the killing of blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider, continued militant activities in Malaysia, according to police. During his stay in Malaysia, Rana came in contact with Ashraful Ul Islam alias Ashraf and radicalised him.
