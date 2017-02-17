RAB detains three suspected JMB men i...

RAB detains three suspected JMB men in Bangladesh

11 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb 20 : Three suspected members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh have been detained by Rapid Action Battalion in a drive conducted in Kachpur and Mograpara areas on Monday. The detainees have been identified as Abu Rayhan, Mostofa and Shariful.

Chicago, IL

