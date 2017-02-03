Putrajaya: Decision to disallow floti...

Putrajaya: Decision to disallow flotilla to dock in Bangladesh regrettable

PETALING JAYA: The Foreign Affairs Ministry has expressed regret over the Bangladeshi government's decision not to allow the Food Flotilla For Myanmar to dock at its port in Teknaf to distribute aid to Rohingya refugees there. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman held a meeting with the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Shahidul Islam on Friday to seek clarification over the latter's U-turn on the matter.

Chicago, IL

