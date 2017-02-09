Police form new anti-terror teams

Police form new anti-terror teams

Bangladesh police is going to create commando teams in all metropolitan areas and range police units to deal with any crisis situation such as militant attack or hostage crisis. "The units named 'crisis team' will respond to any emergency call within five minutes," Dr Kh Mahid Uddin, additional deputy inspector general at the police headquarters, told The Daily Star yesterday.

