PM seeks int'l community's support to relocate Rohingyas

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a bilateral meeting in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Photo: PID Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought support from the international community, including Germany, to temporarily relocate Myanmar Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to Thengar Char in Noakhali for providing them with all sorts of facilities.

