PM opens Bangladesh's first solar food silo

21 hrs ago

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated a modern multistoried food warehouse, having capacity of storing 25,000 metric tons of food grains at Santahar in Bogra. Department of Food has constructed the air-conditioned warehouse at a cost of around Taka 232.71 crore with the financial and technical support from Japan.

