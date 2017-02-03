Palestinian president on three-day vi...

Palestinian president on three-day visit to Bangladesh

Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid received him at the Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport shortly after a special flight carrying Abbas and his entourage landed here at about 5 p.m. local time. According to diplomatic sources, the visit is aimed at further bolstering bilateral relations through more engagements in various fields, particularly in the field of trade and commerce.

