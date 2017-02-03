Pak's empathy for Kashmir is just 'crocodile tears': Bangla minister
Terming Pakistan's "empathy" for Kashmir as "crocodile tears", Bangladesh information minister Hasanul Haq Inu on Sunday said Pakistan should apologize for 1971 genocide it committed before talking about Kashmir. DHAKA: Terming Pakistan's "empathy" for Kashmir as " crocodile tears ", a senior Bangladeshi minister on Sunday said Pakistan should apologize for 1971 genocide it committed before talking about Kashmir.
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
