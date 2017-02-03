Pak's empathy for Kashmir is just 'cr...

Pak's empathy for Kashmir is just 'crocodile tears': Bangla minister

The Times of India

Terming Pakistan's "empathy" for Kashmir as "crocodile tears", Bangladesh information minister Hasanul Haq Inu on Sunday said Pakistan should apologize for 1971 genocide it committed before talking about Kashmir. DHAKA: Terming Pakistan's "empathy" for Kashmir as " crocodile tears ", a senior Bangladeshi minister on Sunday said Pakistan should apologize for 1971 genocide it committed before talking about Kashmir.

