Pakistan writers not invited for South Asian Lit Festival1 hour ago
New Delhi, Feb 23: The three-day South Asian Literature festival, which begins tomorrow, will not feature writers from Pakistan this year. The literature festival is being organised by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature at the India International Centre here.
