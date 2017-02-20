Pakistan writers not invited for South Asian Lit Festival1 hour ago

Pakistan writers not invited for Sout...

Pakistan writers not invited for South Asian Lit Festival

New Delhi, Feb 23: The three-day South Asian Literature festival, which begins tomorrow, will not feature writers from Pakistan this year. The literature festival is being organised by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature at the India International Centre here.

