Over 1,000 city malls at fire risk

Over a thousand shopping malls and markets in the capital were built without mandatory fire-safety clearance and those are now posing a serious threat, said fire department top officials. The extremely risky or risky commercial establishments have been in operation for years without fire-safety clearance and licence, said Major AKM Shakil Newaz, director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, while commenting on the findings of an inspection report.

