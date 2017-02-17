'Outlaw' killed in 'gunfight' with police
An alleged outlaw was killed in a "gunfight" with police in Rajbari's Pangsha, while a suspected yaba trader was killed in "an exchange of fire" between two groups of yaba traders in Cox's Bazar early yesterday. The man killed in Pangsha upazila was Moazzem Fakir, 32, a "member outlawed Sarbahara Party", reports a correspondent from Faridpur, quoting police.
