New EC in Bangladesh ahead of parliamentary elections

Dhaka, Feb 7 - Ending speculations, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has reconstituted the Election Commission to conduct the country's 11th general elections slated for early 2019, a media report said on Tuesday. Hamid on Monday night appointed K.M. Nurul Huda, a former secretary, as the next Chief Election Commissioner, besides four other commissioners, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.