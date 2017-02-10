Nautical Aliya' docks at port in Myanmar
YANGON: After almost a week at sea, the Nautical Aliya finally pulled into the port in Yangon with aid for the Rohingya. The ship, laden with some 2,300 tonnes of cargo for the Rohingya communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh, was met by a crowd of about 100 people - mostly local officials and journalists.
