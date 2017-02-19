Myanmar soldiers injured in clash with militants in troubled Rakhine
Two members of Myanmar's security forces were injured in a clash with militants on the troubled Rakhine State border with Bangladesh, Myanmar state counsellor's office said, casting doubt on the government's claim that the region had stabilised. The government last week said the situation in northern Rakhine had stabilised and that it had ended a four-month security crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.
