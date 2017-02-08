Myanmar Border Guard: Dhaka protests ...

Myanmar Border Guard: Dhaka protests killing of Bangladeshi

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Dhaka has strongly protested the killing of a Bangladeshi fisherman by Myanmar's Border Guard Police and urged Myanmar authorities to stop repeating such acts of aggression. The Myanmar forces shot unprovoked at a Bangladeshi fishing boat in the Naf river on February 6. One man died while another was seriously injured.

Chicago, IL

