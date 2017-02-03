Muhith revives plan for fuel price cuts
The finance ministry has revived a plan to cut prices of petroleum products, especially heavily used diesel and kerosene, to pass on the benefits of the lower global oil prices to domestic consumers. It sent the proposal for price cuts to the energy ministry last week for opinion.
