MP Liton Murder: Another held, pistol, ammo recovered
Police yesterday announced to have arrested another person in the capital on Wednesday night over the killing of Awami League lawmaker Manzurul Islam Liton. Anwarul Islam Rana, an employee of a garment factory in Dhaka and hailing from Sundarganj, was produced before a magistrate yesterday for recording of his statement under Section 164, said police.
