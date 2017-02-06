Meet the first female election commissioner
President Abdul Hamid decided to appoint a female member in the next EC after holding discussions with 31 political parties. The search committee, formed to recommend names for the posts of chief election commissioner and other commissioners, was asked to recommend two women.
