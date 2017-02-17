Meat crunch hits city dwellers hard o...

Meat crunch hits city dwellers hard on weekend

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

Meat traders are on a six-day strike demanding a stop to "excessive tax collection" by the lessee in the city's only permanent cattle market at Gabtoli. Photo: Mahbubur Rahman Khan A big day for him and his family, he has arranged a big old traditional gala Old Dhaka wedding for the hundreds of guests to arrive this evening at the Ranking Street in Wari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC