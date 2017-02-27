Mastermind of Cox's Bazar Ansar camp attack held

Rapid Action Battalion in an overnight drive recovers, what they said, three of the 11 firearms looted on May 13, 2016 in an Ansar camp attack at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. Star file photo Members of Rapid Action Battalion today arrested the mastermind of the attack on an Ansar camp in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar in May last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.