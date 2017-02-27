Mastermind of Cox's Bazar Ansar camp ...

Mastermind of Cox's Bazar Ansar camp attack held

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Rapid Action Battalion in an overnight drive recovers, what they said, three of the 11 firearms looted on May 13, 2016 in an Ansar camp attack at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. Star file photo Members of Rapid Action Battalion today arrested the mastermind of the attack on an Ansar camp in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar in May last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC