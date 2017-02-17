Malaysian aid ship to help Rohingyas ...

Malaysian aid ship to help Rohingyas arrives in Bangladesh

A Malaysian aid ship arrived in Bangladesh on Monday carrying aid for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar, many citing abuses by the Myanmar security forces. Aid and supplies for Rohingya are seen onboard the Malaysian ship Nautical Aliya before sailing to Myanmar at the Boustead Cruise Centre port in Port Klang on Feb 3, 2017.

