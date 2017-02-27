London 1971 photography exhibits in Sylhet

Hundreds of people at the 'London 1971' exhibition at Mohammad Ali Gymnasium in Sylhet learnt with fascination about the many unsung heroes of the Liberation War of Bangladesh through a display of memorabilia from London back in 1971. The 'London 1971' exhibition that concluded on Monday evening was organised by Project London 1971 in association with Ministry of Cultural Affairs and British Council in Bangladesh.

