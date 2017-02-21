Laugfs Gas to invest $120m in Bangladesh in four years

Laugfs Gas Bangladesh Ltd, a leading liquefied petroleum gas supplier, will invest $120 million in Bangladesh in the next four years to expand its footprint and meet the growing energy demand, said the chairman of its parent company. "We have almost $120 million in the pipeline for investing in Bangladesh within next four to five years," said WKH Wegapitiya, chairman of Laugfs Holdings Ltd, in an interview with The Daily Star in Colombo recently.

