Laugfs Gas to invest $120m in Banglad...

Laugfs Gas to invest $120m in Bangladesh in four years

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Laugfs Gas Bangladesh Ltd, a leading liquefied petroleum gas supplier, will invest $120 million in Bangladesh in the next four years to expand its footprint and meet the growing energy demand, said the chairman of its parent company. "We have almost $120 million in the pipeline for investing in Bangladesh within next four to five years," said WKH Wegapitiya, chairman of Laugfs Holdings Ltd, in an interview with The Daily Star in Colombo recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Fri igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC