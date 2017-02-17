Kunio Hoshi murder case verdict Feb 28

Kunio Hoshi murder case verdict Feb 28

Read more: The Daily Star

A Rangpur court on Sunday, February 19, 2017 fixes February 28 to deliver verdict in a case filed over killing Japanese National Kunio Hoshi. File photo A Rangpur court will deliver verdict on February 28 in a case filed against eight members of banned militant outfit JMB in connection with killing Japanese national Kunio Hoshi .

Chicago, IL

