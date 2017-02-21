Khaleda embarks on mission unity

In a bid to strengthen the party ahead of the next general election, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has launched a major initiative to take back some former leaders and to make some others politically active again. The move comes nearly 13 years after the party's founding secretary general AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury floated "Bikalpadhara Bangladesh" in 2004.

