Kader mastermind of MP Liton's murder'

Former Jatiya Party lawmaker Abdul Kader Khan is the mastermind behind the killing of Awami League MP Manzurul Islam Liton of Gaibandha, police claim on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Photo courtesy: Prothom Alo Former Jatiya Party lawmaker Abdul Kader Khan is the mastermind behind the killing of Gaibandha MP Manzurul Islam Liton , police authorities claimed today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.