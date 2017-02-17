Jhalakathi BCL leader held for 'land grab attempt'

A local BCL leader and three others were arrested in Rajapur upazila of Jhalakathi early today after they allegedly attacked a family and injured seven people mostly women "with an intention to grab land". Ahsan Habb Rubel, president of the upazila unit Bangladesh Chhatra League , his mother and two of his supporters were arrested in connection with the attack, our Jhalakathi correspondent reports quoting police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.