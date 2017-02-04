Jazz Janewattananond claims maiden Asian title in Bangladesh
Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand celebrates with Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh after winning the final round of the Bangladesh Open golf tournament at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka on February 4, 2017. / AFP / STR Dhaka: Talented Thai golfer Jazz Janewattananond completed a turnaround in his career claiming his maiden Asian Tour title when he shot a four-under-par 67 in the final round at the US$300,000 Bashundhara Bangladesh Open on Saturday.
