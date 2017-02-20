Jaishankar meets Hasina to review ties, Bangladesh PM to visit India in April
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India in the first half of April, her close aide said today after Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi leader here. "This will be a reciprocal visit of our Prime Minister which will take place in the first half of April," Hasina's Deputy Press Secretary M Nazrul Islam told PTI.
