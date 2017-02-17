IPL 2017 Auction: Nabi becomes 1st fr...

IPL 2017 Auction: Nabi becomes 1st from Afghanistan, 2nd from an...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CricketCountry.com

On Monday, Mohammad Nabi became the first ever Afghanistan player to be picked by in the history of Indian Premier League . Nabi was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2017 Auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CricketCountry.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC