International Mother Language Day: Bangladesh pays homage to language movement heroes
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb. 21 : As the clock struck midnight, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid led the nation in paying tributes by placing wreaths at Central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the language movement heroes on International Mother Language Day . Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other leasers also placed a wreath at the altar after the President.
