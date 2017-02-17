India, Bangladesh to strengthen borde...

India, Bangladesh to strengthen border management

37 min ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, Feb 21 - India and Bangladesh have decided to implement the Coordinated Border Management Plan in letter and spirit to curb the menace of trans-border crime, including smuggling of arms, drugs, and fake currency. In a joint press statement here on Tuesday, Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh discussed various issues concerning border management during the 44th Border Conference being held in Dhaka.

