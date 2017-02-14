Huawei's Butterfly to give wings to Bangladesh rural deployments
Huawei's 'Butterfly' mobile network site solution has seen its first commercial deployment in Bangladesh, the Chinese vendor announced. The solution reduces equipment, transmission, construction and power supply costs, with the aim of extending rural/suburban network coverage by trimming operators' total cost of ownership by 30% - particularly relevant in Bangladesh where approximately 70% of the population lives in rural areas.
