Huawei's Butterfly to give wings to B...

Huawei's Butterfly to give wings to Bangladesh rural deployments

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Huawei's 'Butterfly' mobile network site solution has seen its first commercial deployment in Bangladesh, the Chinese vendor announced. The solution reduces equipment, transmission, construction and power supply costs, with the aim of extending rural/suburban network coverage by trimming operators' total cost of ownership by 30% - particularly relevant in Bangladesh where approximately 70% of the population lives in rural areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC