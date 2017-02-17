Helpless boy gets shelter

Helpless boy gets shelter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The maimed preteen boy stuck at Dhaka Medical College Hospital has finally found a place to live, thanks to a generous initiative by the women and children affairs ministry. Following The Daily Star's report on the boy, Robin, on Thursday, the ministry asked its partner NGO Aparajeyo-Bangladesh to rehabilitate him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC