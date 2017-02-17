Gun-toting BCL leaders get bail

Two former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League who brandished guns during a hawkers' eviction in Dhaka's Gulistan area secure bail on Monday, February 13, 2017. Photo: Courtesy: Prothom Alo Two former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League who brandished guns during a hawkers' eviction in Dhaka's Gulistan area secured bail today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.