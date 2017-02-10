Golf: Shubhankar second, Chiragh tied seventh at Bangladesh Open

Dhaka, Feb 2 - Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma slipped to the second place following a three-under 68, while his compatriot Chiragh Kumar also dropped two places to be tied seventh as he scored 70 in the second round of the $300,000 Bashundhara Bangladesh Open here on Thursday. Overnight co-leader Shubhankar bagged five birdies against two bogeys for a 68 as he took his two-day total to 10-under 132 -- one shot behind leader Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand who scored 67 at the Kurmitola Golf Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.