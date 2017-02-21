Gas tariff hike: BNP, Nat'l committee extend support to hartal
BNP has extended its support to leftists sponsored six-hour hartal on February 28 protesting the recent gas price hike. Besides, National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports also extended its support to the hartal today terming the latest gas tariff hike as "totally illogical".
