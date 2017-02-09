Gang of thieves busted, 4 held24 min ago

New Delhi, Feb 9 Four members of a gang of thieves have been arrested for allegedly stealing articles worth Rs three crore from godowns in Delhi, police said today. On December 23, a burglary was reported from a godown in Rangpuri, Mahipalpur, the locality which houses several other godowns owned by big business houses.

