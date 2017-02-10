Four 'JMB men' held in city

Four 'JMB men' held in city

Rapid Action Battalion yesterday claimed to have arrested four members of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh at a flat in the capital's Jatrabari. The arrestees include the "IT chief" of the group Ashfaq e Azam alias Apel, 26, of Rangpur.

