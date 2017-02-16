Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to visit China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will visit three key countries -China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh- in India's neighbourhood beginning Saturday. Announcing the visits, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said Jaishankar will travel to China to attend first round of India-China Strategic Dialogue on February 22. During the dialogue, the two sides will discuss key issues of mutual "concern and interest" including "friction points" such as Masood Azhar and NSG.
