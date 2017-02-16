Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to visit China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will visit three key countries -China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh- in India's neighbourhood beginning Saturday. Announcing the visits, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said Jaishankar will travel to China to attend first round of India-China Strategic Dialogue on February 22. During the dialogue, the two sides will discuss key issues of mutual "concern and interest" including "friction points" such as Masood Azhar and NSG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.