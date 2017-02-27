Five sentenced to death for killing o...

Five sentenced to death for killing of Japanese citizen in Bangladesh

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Bangladesh court handed down the death sentence on Tuesday for five Islamist militants found guilty of killing a Japanese citizen, court officials said. Kunio Hoshi, 65, was gunned down in October 2015 by masked men on a motorcycle on his way to visit a grass farm project in the northern district of Rangpur.

Chicago, IL

