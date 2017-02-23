Fire breaks out in Dhaka factory

5 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka, Feb 27 : A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Monday, media reports said. Ten firefighting units were trying to douse the fire originated at the tin-shed factory on Samad Road around 11:20am, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters in Dhaka, reports the Daily Star.

