Expatriate real estate agent killed in NY

A Bangladeshi expatriate real estate businessman was stabbed to death right in front of his 12-year-old son in New York City's Bronx on Wednesday. Zakir Khan, 44, owner of Parkchester Real Estate New York, Inc, was killed allegedly by his landlord following a dispute over paying rent, reports NBC New York, quoting local police and victim's family.

